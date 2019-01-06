TÜRKİYE
Turkish father beats all odds to get his kids educated
The school bus cannot come to the neighbourhood where Yakup Engin lives, leaving him and his kids no other choice but to walk six kilometres every day on foot in extreme cold.
Yakup Engin has to carry some firewood along for making a fire to keep his kids warm. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
January 6, 2019

Lack of public transport forces Yakup Engin to walk 6 kilometres with his kids every day to send his kids to school in Turkey's eastern city of Mus.

The school bus cannot come to the neighbourhood where Engin lives, leaving him and his kids no other choice but to make the long journey on foot to the bus in extreme cold.

TRT World'sNatasha Hussain has more.

Engin has to carry some firewood along for making a fire to keep his kids warm.

“My father brings us here everyday, we light a fire together, our dad is making a great sacrifice. We wait for the shuttle here everyday,” says Engin's fifth grade son, Omer Engin.

Yakup Engin says, “after some of my kids get into the shuttle, I also bring 3 of my kids to a village where they study at a primary school.

"I will endure anything for my kids."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
