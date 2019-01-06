The golden years of German tax revenues regularly exceeding expectations are ending, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Germany has enjoyed a surplus since 2014 as the European Union's largest economy has grown for nine years in a row, but growth is expected to weaken in 2019 as headwinds from trade frictions hamper exports.

"The good times in which the state always took more tax than expected is ending," Scholz said.

"For 2018, we will again show a tax surplus. But the golden years are over. From now on, I don't expect any more unforeseen additional revenue, certainly not on such a scale," he added.

He said the government would not be able to abolish the so-called solidarity tax - or 'Soli' - for all taxpayers, including the top 10 percent of earners, as Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) want.