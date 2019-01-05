It has been a year since Baghdad declared Daesh's defeat in northern Iraq.

But the thousands of Christians who fled their homelands in the district of Hamdaneyah, 32km southeast of Mosul, say they're not convinced.

Fearful of returning, many of them are forced to live in tents and caravans as they cannot afford to rent homes.

"A lot of homes have not been rehabilitated, people lack the money to fix their homes and the government is not offering support," said a Christian IDP from Qaraqosh, Bernadette Boutros Gergis.