WORLD
2 MIN READ
Displaced Iraqi Christians reluctant to return home despite Daesh ouster
More than a year ago, Baghdad declared defeat of the terrorist group in northern Iraq. But thousands of Christians who fled their homelands in Hamdaneyah, near Mosul city, say they are not convinced.
Displaced Iraqi Christians reluctant to return home despite Daesh ouster
Iraqi Christians pray during a mass on Christmas at St George Chaldean Catholic Church in Baghdad, Iraq. (December 25, 2018) / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
January 5, 2019

It has been a year since Baghdad declared Daesh's defeat in northern Iraq. 

But the thousands of Christians who fled their homelands in the district of Hamdaneyah, 32km southeast of Mosul, say they're not convinced. 

Fearful of returning, many of them are forced to live in tents and caravans as they cannot afford to rent homes. 

"A lot of homes have not been rehabilitated, people lack the money to fix their homes and the government is not offering support," said a Christian IDP from Qaraqosh, Bernadette Boutros Gergis.

RECOMMENDED

"Even our churches have been burnt and no one has bothered to fix them." 

Altaf Ahmad reports for TRT World from Baghdad.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert