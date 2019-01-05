A US delegation’s visit to Ankara as part of a probe into Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) will lead to further developments in the case, Turkish justice minister said on Saturday.

Speaking to the reporters in Ankara, Abdulhamit Gul said FETO has been proven a terrorist group and "US acknowledgment in this regard is important."

A US delegation including FBI officials arrived in the Turkish capital on Thursday to discuss developments in US probe into FETO, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Turkey.

Turkish justice minister said the US authorities in Ankara requested to see some digital data on FETO's link to the deadly coup attempt.

Gul said Turkey was ready to provide all necessary documents to the US for its investigation into the FETO terrorist organisation.

Two prosecutors, one from New York and one from Washington, came to Turkey, Gul said and added: "They saw [the evidence] by themselves and asked questions."

"It was like if everything happened in front of the eyes of a prosecutor in New York."

"So, I think after what the US delegation witnessed, the US investigation [into FETO] will give way to different developments," Gul said.