WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taiwan president vows to defend democracy, way of life
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has insisted her country won't accept a 'one country, two systems' policy favoured by China.
Taiwan president vows to defend democracy, way of life
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, January 5, 2019. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
January 5, 2019

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen vowed on Saturday to defend the self-ruled island's democracy and way of life, amid renewed tension with giant neighbour China, which threatens to bring Taiwan under its rule by force.

Tsai's comments came days after Chinese President Xi Jinping said nobody could change the fact that Taiwan was part of China, and that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should seek "reunification".

In response, Tsai has said the island would not accept a "one country, two systems" political arrangement with China, while stressing all cross-Strait negotiations needed to be carried out on a government-to-government basis. 

RECOMMENDED

At a news conference with foreign journalists in Taipei on Saturday, Tsai said it would not be possible to accept the system "without betraying the trust and will of the people of Taiwan."

President Tsai called on the international community to support Taiwan in confronting Chinese threats.

In response to plans by the British to establish a military base in the South China Sea, the president said she respects any country exercising its rights of freedom of navigation in the region.

"Taiwan keeps an open mind about it as long as it helps maintain peace in the region ,"  Tsai said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert