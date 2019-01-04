Plastic bag usage in Turkey has dropped by 50 percent since January 1, after retailers began charging for environmentally-damaging plastic bags, the environment and urbanisation minister said on Friday.

Turkey's target is to reduce the plastic bag usage per person –– which is currently 440 annually, by 90 percent to 40 by 2025, Murat Kurum told a meeting on the environmental legislation in the capital Ankara.

Around 30-35 billion of plastic bags are used in Turkey annually, he noted.

Kurum added: "We need to go back to using market nets. We encourage industrialists and manufacturers to make promotions."

The main goal is not earning money from the plastic bags, but to prevent ecocide, the minister underlined.