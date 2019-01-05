Venezuela on Friday accused 12 Latin American countries and Canada of orchestrating a "coup d'etat", based on orders from the United States, after the 14-member Lima Group, without Mexico, said it would recognise Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

"Venezuela expresses great bewilderment at the extravagant declaration of a group of countries of the American continent which, after receiving instructions from the United States through a video conference, have agreed to encourage a coup d'etat," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said.

"The whole world will witness the swearing in of President Nicolas Maduro re-elected, and nothing or nobody will be able to prevent that from happening."

Pressure ahead of Maduro inauguration

The reaction came after foreign ministers from Lima Group said on Friday their governments would not accept Maduro as Venezuela's president when he is sworn in for a second six-year term next week.

With the exception of Mexico, the group said it would not grant recognition to Maduro's socialist government, after meeting in the Peruvian capital to discuss ways to step up international pressure on Maduro's government, which has presided over the oil-rich country's economic crisis.

Peru's Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio said the group had delivered "a strong political message" ahead of Maduro's inauguration on January 10.

Maduro was re-elected on May 20 in a ballot boycotted by the main opposition parties and widely condemned by the international community, including the United States which called it a "sham."

"The main message is undoubtedly the non-recognition of the Venezuelan regime's new term," Popolizio told reporters.

The Group, of which Canada is a member, said Maduro should temporarily transfer power to the opposition-controlled National Assembly until free elections can be held.

The United States, which is not a member of the group created after deadly anti-Maduro protests in 2017, participated in the meeting for the first time. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo commented by video conference from Washington.

The arrival in power of a new far-right government in Brazil under President Jair Bolsonaro is likely to harden regional opposition to Maduro.

Bolsonaro, who has aligned himself with Washington by expressing hostility towards "authoritarian regimes," said on Thursday he was open to discussing his country's becoming home to a US military base "in the future."

Venezuela recently hosted the Russian Air Force, including long-range nuclear bombers, for joint military exercises – a move that stoked regional tensions.

Cutting diplomatic ties