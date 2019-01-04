Turkey on Friday decried recent remarks by the US secretary of state on Turkey's role in ensuring Syria's security and territorial integrity.

"We reject both the style and content of US Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo's statements that he gave yesterday in an interview to a website regarding our country with respect to Syria," Hami Aksoy, spokesman for Turkey ’s Foreign Ministry, said in a statement.

Aksoy's remarks came a day after Pompeo, in an interview with right-wing outlet Newsmax, addressed the US withdrawal from Syria, and mentioned what he called “the importance of ensuring that the Turks don’t slaughter the Kurds, the protection of religious minorities there in Syria. All of those things are still part of the American mission set."

Pompeo’s confusing the PYD/YPG terrorist group – the target of a planned Turkish counter-terrorist operation in Syria – with “the Kurds” shows a “troubling” lack of information, said Aksoy.

Aksoy also strongly condemned the US viewing the YPG/PKK terror group as a partner in its fight against Daesh.