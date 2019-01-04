The United Nations Human Rights Office spokeswoman said on Friday that a trial taking place in Saudi Arabia into the October 2 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "not sufficient."

Speaking to press members in Geneva, Ravina Shamdasani reiterated the office’s call for an independent investigation, “with international involvement,” into the incident.

“From the very beginning of this case, we’ve been pressing for justice.We’ve been calling for an independent investigation with international involvement,” Shamdasani said.

“We are aware of this trial that is taking place in Saudi Arabia, but this is not sufficient," she added.

In response to a question about the seeking of death sentences for five suspects by a Saudi prosecutor, she said the UN rights office always opposed the death penalty.