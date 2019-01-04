The Iranian navy will send warships to deploy in the Atlantic from March, a top commander said on Friday, as the country seeks to increase the operating range of its naval forces to the backyard of the United States, its arch foe.

"The Atlantic Ocean is far and the operation of the Iranian naval flotilla might take five months," Rear-Admiral Touraj Hassani was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

A flotilla will leave for the Atlantic early in the Iranian new year, starting from March, Iran's naval deputy commander said.

He said Sahand, a newly-built destroyer, would be one of the warships.

Sahand has a flight deck for helicopters and Iran says it is equipped with anti-aircraft and anti-ship guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and has electronic warfare capabilities.

Iran sees the presence of US aircraft carriers in the Gulf as a security concern and its navy has sought to counter that by showing the flag near American waters.

Hassani said in December that Iran would soon send two to three vessels on a mission to Venezuela.