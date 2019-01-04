Data and documents belonging to hundreds of German politicians have been hacked and posted online via Twitter, a German broadcaster reported on Friday.

The leak, which saw the data posted in daily batches before Christmas on a Twitter account that has been active since mid-2017, affects all parties in parliament except the far-right Alternative for Germany, public broadcaster RBB reported.

It said there appeared to be no system to what was posted. Although it reportedly includes personal information such as mobile phone numbers, addresses, internal party communications and in some cases bills and credit card details, some of it years old.

However, no politically sensitive documents appeared to have been hacked according to the broadcaster.