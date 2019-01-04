China's government says US envoys will visit Beijing on Monday for talks on resolving a tariff fight that threatens to hobble global economic growth.

The two days of talks are aimed at carrying out last month's agreement by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to postpone new tariff hikes, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday.

It said the American delegation will be led by a deputy US trade representative, Jeffrey D Gerrish, but gave no other details of the agenda or participants.

The US embassy in Beijing didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation and additional details.

The Chinese government said last month that negotiations would start by focusing on farm goods, energy and automobiles.

Trade tariffs

The talks are going ahead despite tension over the arrest of a Chinese tech executive in Canada on US charges related to possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran.