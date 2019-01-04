TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish students found dead in Ukraine building
Bodies of two women, aged 20 and 22, were found in their rented apartment in northeastern Kharkiv city, media report.
Turkish students found dead in Ukraine building
The Ukrainian media said the two women were medical students at the National University of Kharkiv. / TRTWorld
Baba UmarBaba Umar
January 4, 2019

Two Turkish students in Ukraine were found dead in their apartment in the northeast city of Kharkiv, Turkish and Ukrainian media reported on Thursday.

The women, aged 20 and 22, couldn't be contacted by their friends for three days, Daily Sabah reported, adding police found their bodies in their rented apartment.

RECOMMENDED

Police have launched a probe into the suspected murder.

The Ukrainian media said the two women were medical students at the National University of Kharkiv.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert