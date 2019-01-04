On December 19, US President Donald Trump announced a full withdrawal of American troops from northern Syria, a highly contested region where Washington has aligned with the PKK's Syrian affiliate YPG to fight against Daesh.

On January 2, Trump again spoke about the withdrawal plan, but this time he sounded different. “We’re getting out,” he said. “We asked them (YPG) not to sell oil to Iran. We’re not thrilled about that."

The following day Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave more details, saying that the US was in conversation with Turkey to ensure Ankara's planned military operation against the YPG wouldn’t lead to a humanitarian crisis.

The latest string of statements coming from Washington have raised doubts in Turkey whether Trump's initial plan stands firm or if he's being compelled to change his mind.

“There is a huge pressure on President Trump to reverse the decision of pulling out the US troops from Syria. Secretary of defence is behind this issue,” Atlantic Council Senior Fellow and former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Matthew Bryza told TRT World.

According to newspaper reports, Trump decided to withdraw during a phone conversation with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in mid-December, in which Erdogan explained Turkey's long-standing concerns over Washington's support to the YPG. But it wasn’t clear if Trump’s decision meant the US government's support to the YPG would continue and weapons given to the group would be taken back.

Prior to the Trump-Erdogan phone call, Turkey had also announced a military operation against the YPG east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria.

The PKK is a designated terror group in Turkey and the US. Since the YPG is considered the PKK's Syrian branch, Turkey sees it as a security threat.

Judging from Trump's new statements on northern Syria, Bryza said, the president might be trying to find a balance between the idea of "abandoning the Kurds" and convincing the US military and foreign policy establishment that "the YPG is not the greatest ally to the US – they’re doing things that are against the US national interest.”

The US Congress’ disagreement with Trump’s withdrawal decision became clear when the US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, who was concerned about leaving the YPG alone in the country, resigned from his post in protest of the decision.

The US envoy for anti-Daesh coalition Brett Mc Gurk’s resignation followed Jim Mattis’ a few days later.

Meanwhile, speaking to CNN, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham urged Trump to reconsider the withdrawal, postpone it or make it condition based, saying that the US shouldn't abandon the YPG.