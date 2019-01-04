Brazil's new far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he was open to discussing his country hosting a US military base "in the future," underlining his stated desire for closer ties with America.

"Depending on what might happen in the world, who knows if we might have to talk about that subject in the future," the 63-year-old former paratrooper, who took office this week, told SBT television.

"The physical issue of it might be just symbolic. Currently, American, Chinese, Russian armed forces manage to project themselves all around the world without bases," he added.

Bolsonaro has pledged a new direction for Brazil, away from its years of centrist and leftist politics that sought an independent path from the United States, which played a preponderant role in Latin America during the Cold War.

Two countries now "are friends"

He told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday that their two countries now "are friends," and has aligned himself with Washington by expressing hostility to Chinese investment in Brazil, and against the "authoritarian regimes" of leftist-ruled Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.