“Freedom, peace, justice!” Sudanese protesters chanted during the last demonstration of 2018 on December 31. “Revolution is the people’s weapon,” they shouted.

On the same day, one of three protesters demanding the ousting of the country’s President Omar al Bashir died after coming under fire from Sudanese security forces.

Protests, spurred by worsening economic conditions, started more than two weeks ago in the eastern city of Atbara. They spread to other cities shortly after, with dozens reported killed in clashes.

Within a fortnight, the demonstrations over inflation transformed into a call for the removal of al Bashir, who has been ruling the country since he took power through a bloodless military coup in 1989.

The first day of 2019 brought more pressure for al Bashir as 22 political parties, calling themselves The National Front for Change, withdrew fromthe Sudan National Consensus Government. The Front demanded parliament be dissolved and a transitional governing council established.

“This call will shake the government a little bit, because it's a [loss of] prestige for the government and a win for the anti-government bloc, showing the opposition voice is getting stronger,” Serhat Orakci, a political analyst focusing on African affairs, told TRT World.

But, he said, the Front’s decision to withdraw from the government would not create a huge enough ripple effect for the al Bashir administration to consider a change in government.

“These parties are not the most effective [ones] in the government. So they don't create a very strong opposition bloc. The government will continue pressuring protesters through security forces,” Orakci said.

For 32-year-old protester Sanaa Mohamed, the bloc’s recent decision is not much of a gain for the protesters.

“It's a move to jump from a drowning ship but it's not a big one because they're [the parties] not representing the Sudanese people — they are the people who benefit from this government,” she told TRT World.

“Those parties were part of this regime and they kept silent when the government killed people last week,” she said.

Excessive use of violence

Critics of the government have accused security officials of using excessive force. The government has calculated a death toll of 19 but Amnesty International says more than 37 people have died during the protests.

On the day that the 22 parties called for a transitional government, al Bashir ordered a committee to investigate violence during the anti-government protests in an attempt to placate an angry public.

His earlier statements, however, endorsed the behaviour of security forces. Al Bashir said he was completely satisfied with the police action against protesters and that the goal was not killing people but ensuring “stability”.

Sudanese protester Mohamed said she thought al Bashir’s promise to investigate police violence was insincere as police continued to behave in the same brutal manner.