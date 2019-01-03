With détente seeming to settle upon the Korean peninsula, East Asia’s most dangerous flashpoint may now be Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping is morphing into a better dressed version of Mao Zedong and reviving Mao-style policies throughout the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and beyond. One of his targets, the subject of his New Year’s address, is Taiwan.

Up until January 1, forty years ago, there were two Chinas. At least, until then the US formally recognised the Republic of China, located on the island of Taiwan, which claimed to be the legitimate government of all China. No one really believed that, and Washington had begun talking with Beijing in 1972. After that countries accelerated their shift in recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

The mainland’s diplomatic advantage grew along with its economy. Today just 16 small, mostly African and Latin American nations, recognise the ROC, which has been denied independent status in international organisations as well. However, even that does not satisfy the Xi government, which wants “reunification”. The island has been out of the mainland’s control for more than 120 years, other than a brief period after World War II.

On New Year’s Day, Xi gave a major speech addressing Taiwan, expressing his government’s willingness “to use the greatest sincerity and expend the greatest hard work to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification”. However, he warned: “We do not promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the option to use all necessary measures [to achieve Beijing’s ends].” Which sounds like American presidents who proclaim that “all options are the table,” code words threatening war.

Xi sought to paint a positive picture of Chinese control: “Taiwan will have lasting peace and the people will enjoy good and prosperous lives.” Alas, he offered no guarantees to preserve Taiwan’s free society and democratic system. Nor would any such promises be believable. Xi’s turn toward totalitarianism, including the incarceration of more than a million Uyghurs in reeducation camps, creates a fearsome prospect for a united future. While he cited Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” framework as the model, Beijing has steadily tightened its control over that territory, despite pledging to preserve British-style liberties.

Even before Xi’s reincarnation as Mao, the Taiwanese people turned decisively against “reunification” with China. A vanishingly small proportion of the young identify with the mainland. Their connection with the PRC is minimal; Taiwan is their home. And they have no reason to voluntarily choose what amounts to a foreign dictatorship, which during its worst times proved to be one of the bloodiest tyrannies in human history.