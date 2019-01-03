Turkey's Maarif Foundation on Thursday assumed management of education institutions once linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in Pakistan, the foundation said.

In a written statement, the foundation said Pak-Turk Cag Education Foundation schools were handed over to Turkey's education body.

Last month, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered the government to declare FETO a terror group and ruled the handing over of the FETO-linked schools to Turkey's Maarif Foundation.