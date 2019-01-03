WORLD
Fighting among rebels kills dozens in northern Syria - SOHR
As many as 75 fighters and six civilians have been killed in the fighting between two rebel groups that erupted on Tuesday and continues to expand to more towns and villages, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Free Syrian Army (FSA) on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Al Bab, Syria on February 4, 2017. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
January 3, 2019

Fighting in northwestern Syria between two anti-regime militant groups has killed at least 75 fighters and six civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Thursday.

The fighting between the two rebel groups is ongoing and more fighters are joining in, the war monitor said.

The clashes erupted on Tuesday between members of Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) – a group with historical links to Al Qaeda – and the Nur Al Din Al Zinki group, which is one of the largest groups in the Free Syrian Army (FSA) operating in northern Syria.

Reinforcements are joining both sides as the fighting expands to other towns and villages with the HTS capturing several towns and villages, the SOHR said.

Activists said that some other FSA groups have also joined the fight against the HTS.

There are conflicting reports as to what triggered the fighting. HTS on Monday accused the FSA of killing five of its fighters. Critics of the group say it's part of a HTS campaign to eliminate moderate opposition from the area.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
