British officials held meetings with Saudi government and military personnel in the weeks immediately after Riyadh critic Jamal Khashoggi's murder with an aim to boost arms exports, the UK-based MirrorOnlline reported on Monday.

The report says a high-powered delegation from the Defence and Security Organisation, whose prime job is to promote arms exports, was in the Saudi capital Riyadh on October 2, the day Khashoggi was murdered.

Despite international outcry over the journalist's murder and the UK condemning it “in the strongest possible terms,” the British delegation returned for two more meetings which took place on October 14 and 22, the report said.

Those present at the meetings included the DSO’s Interim Head of Mission in the Middle East and retired Air Vice Marshal Nigel Maddox, a military advisor.

Citing documents, the Mirror says talks on October 14 were on “Riyadh Operations Centre requirements” or ROC which is thought to be a reference to the control headquarters for Riyadh's strikes on Yemen.