Iraqi president to visit Turkey to boost bilateral ties
The visit of Iraqi President Barham Salih will focus on bilateral and regional issues during his meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Iraqi President Barham Salih attends a joint press briefing with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani after their meeting at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, on November 17, 2018. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
January 2, 2019

Iraqi President Barham Salih will pay an official visit to Turkey on Thursday, Turkish president’s press office said on Wednesday.

The office said in a statement that Salih will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara. 

They are expected to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, evaluate opportunities to develop cooperation in various fields and exchange views on regional and international matters, the statement read.

This is Salih’s first official visit to Turkey after he was elected Iraq’s president in early October last year.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss the opening of a second border gate.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
