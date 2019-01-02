Iraqi President Barham Salih will pay an official visit to Turkey on Thursday, Turkish president’s press office said on Wednesday.

The office said in a statement that Salih will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara.

They are expected to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, evaluate opportunities to develop cooperation in various fields and exchange views on regional and international matters, the statement read.

This is Salih’s first official visit to Turkey after he was elected Iraq’s president in early October last year.