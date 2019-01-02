Diophantus, the famous Greek mathematician, has long been a mystery to researchers. Little is known about his life and there is still debate over whether he lived in 150 BC or 364 AD.

What is known for sure is that he wrote the magnum opus Arithmetica, a book that for centuries was a necessary read for anyone interested in number theory and algebra.

However, seven of the book’s 13 chapters were thought to have been lost in the upheavals of the Middle Ages, when Muslims and Christians fought bloody battles.

Then in 1968, Fuat Sezgin, a science historian, made an interesting discovery while studying old manuscripts in the Astan Quds library in Mashhad, Iran.

Tucked among bundles of decaying papers was an Arabic translation of Diophantus' book written by Qusta ibn Luqqa, a Christian polymath who flourished in 9th-century Baghdad, by then the centre of the Islamic empire.

It was a monumental find that helped give valuable insight into the workings of Diophantus.

“The part (Sezgin found) shows us that the work of Diophant was indeed a book from which the ancient student could learn algebraic methods of solving,” Jacques Sesiano, who wrote a thesis on the discovered chapters in 1975, told TRT World.

“And this may explain why no work of Diophant’s predecessors have survived.”

Sezgin, one of the most prolific Islamic science historians of our times, passed away in June at the age of 92. For more than 60 years, he explored libraries in Turkey, Iran, Egypt, India and many other countries, immersing himself in papers written by little-known authors.

In the process, he collected what is today regarded as the most comprehensive bibliography of Arabic literature, covering subjects ranging from Quranic sciences, religious dogma, zoology and alchemy, to astronomy and astrology.

His achievements in the field of science history are so numerous - from his research on the cartographer Piri Reis to supervising construction of astrolabes from the 10th Century - that many of his contemporaries don’t even know about the discovery of Diophantus papers.

“If you hear of any writer, or any book or ancient work written in Arabic, and you want to find out anything about it, the first thing you do is go to Fuat Sezgin’s book,” says Peter Starr, a professor of Islamic history at the Fuat Sezgin Institute in Istanbul.

For Sezgin, his lifelong endeavor to piece together the history of Islamic science began with a chance meeting.

The expulsion

In 1943, Hellmut Ritter, a German professor of Arabic literature, was delivering a lecture at Istanbul University’s Institute of Oriental Studies. Among the audience was 19-year-old Sezgin, who had come to the city from his hometown of Bitlis in Turkey’s east, with hopes of becoming a mathematician.

Sezgin was born in 1924, a year after the Ottomans were unceremoniously driven out of Istanbul and Kemal Ataturk had declared Turkey a republic.

“Meeting Ritter was a life-changing experience for him,” says Musa Serdar Celebi, who had known Sezgin since the 1980s.

“Ritter was very demanding. He made Sezgin study the works of Muhammad ibn Jarir al-Tabari and Ghazali. He made his young disciple study more than 15 hours a day.”

Ritter had lived in Istanbul for many years. Istanbul’s ancient libraries had a treasure-trove of manuscripts which hadn’t been studied properly.

He was among the few European scholars who ascribed to the view that Muslim scientists had not been given their due place in history.

That thinking had an intense impact on Sezgin, who would eventually become a lifelong admirer of German orientalist tradition, which encouraged deep research.

“It was like a big, big puzzle for him. You know like an archeologist who’s onto something and then he gets really excited about it and wants to find it all,” Hilal Sezgin, his daughter, a journalist and well-known author in her own right, told TRT World.

Sezgin’s career was almost cut short on May 27, 1960, when the Turkish military overthrew the then government of the Democratic Party. Civil servants, doctors and teachers were fired overnight for even a slight connection with political parties.

Sezgin’s brother was a leader of the party, making him an obvious target. He was forced out of his position. That experience left him disillusioned about his country and later in life he would often remark that one of the most fortunate things to happen was “my expulsion.”

He followed his mentor, Ritter, to Germany and joined Frankfurt University.

By the 1970s, Sezgin was regarded as an authority in his field, his findings and research regularly featuring in leading journals.

“The great increase during the last 20 years in our information about the manuscript materials in all areas of Arabic studies is due principally to the work of Fuat Sezgin," wrote Gerald. J. Toomer, a professor of history at Brown University, in the 1980s.

What renaissance?

Soon after Sezgin started his research, he realised that most European and American scholars had deliberately ignored the contributions of Islamic-Arabic science to the world.

For them, the world had plunged into literary ignorance for more than a thousand years after the decline of the Roman Empire in the fifth century.

But with the spread of Islam in the 7th Century, laboratories and schools sprouted up in Baghdad, Tehran and elsewhere. Muslims were continuously studying, experimenting and devising new tools and philosophies for humanity’s progress.

“What he said often was that there’s no such thing as renaissance,” says Starr.

“The word renaissance means rebirth, which implies the Europeans were trying to bring back the science of classical Greeks. But science never died. Arabs inherited the finest achievements of Greek science, developed on it and passed it on.”

A great part of Sezgin’s work focused on one of the most flourishing periods in Muslim history. In the 8th Century, Al-Ma’mun of the Abbasid Dynasty had taken over as the caliph.

Under his rule, his capital Baghdad, turned into a sanctuary for Muslims, Christians and Jews to study different disciplines.

It also ushered in a translation movement, when Greek books by Plato, Aristotle, Ptolemy, Euclid, and others were translated into Arabic.

Muslim scholars progressively added to knowledge acquired by ancient thinkers, leaving a lasting impact on the generations that followed. Jabir ibn Hayyan, an alchemist, introduced the term ‘alkali’ to our vocabulary. Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi wrote the major work Kitab al-jebr - ensuring the term Algebra was forever associated with him.

That era also saw Arab explorers heading out to sea, measuring distances, discovering new routes to Africa and Asia and mapping the topography.

Here again, the Europeans are credited for much of the cartographic work, instead of their Muslim predecessors.