Russia has allowed consular access to detained US citizen Paul Whelan, who is suspected of espionage, RIA news agency cited a foreign ministry spokesman as saying on Wednesday.

Russia's FSB state security service detained Whelan on Friday and opened a criminal case against him.

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US was expecting to quickly get consular access to Whelan to learn more about the charges.

"If the detention is not appropriate we will demand his immediate return," Pompeo told reporters while on a visit to Brazil, where he was attending the inauguration of that country's new government.