1. The Sabarimala temple, unlike other Hindu temples that allow women in as long as they’re not menstruating, has traditionally banned women of “menstruating age” — between 10 and 50 years old.

2. Lord Ayyappa is the presiding deity of the Sabarimala temple. He is considered to be a celibate god who vowed to shun all worldly desires.

3. The two women — Bindu Ammini, 42, from Perinthalmanna and Kanaka Durga, 44, from Kannur — entered the shrine on Wednesday at around 3:30-3:45 am local time and offered their prayers to Lord Ayyappa.

They were accompanied by plainclothes policemen to protect them from protesters, even though they didn’t publicise their journey which began at midnight. The women said they encountered no trouble at the temple.

4. India’s Supreme Court on September 28, 2018, lifted the ban against girls and women of menstruating age from entering the Sabarimala temple, citing rights to equality of worship.

5. “The government has no intention to take women to the temple by any means. But at the same time, the government is bound to abide by the Supreme Court verdict," Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan said on December 31, 2018.

“Some women who wanted to visit the shrine later changed their mind seeing the protests. But if they want to go ahead disregarding the protests, the police will give protection to them,” he added.