Danish police said on Thursday the death toll from a train accident on Wednesday has risen to eight from six people.

Five women and three men were killed in the accident on abridge linking Denmark's two main islands. The bodies have yet to be identified, a spokesman told journalists.

At least 16 people were also injured on Wednesday after debris believed to be from a cargo train smashed into a passenger train in high winds on a bridge connecting two islands in Denmark.

Accident investigator Bo Haaning told reporters that part of the cargo train appeared to have been whipped off in strong winds, hitting a passenger train that was travelling in the opposite direction and causing it to brake suddenly.

Images from the scene showed the cargo train still standing on the tracks, the tarpaulin covers of its carriages torn open in places to reveal jumbled cases of beer, while the metal tracks appeared mangled in places.

An unidentified object can also be seen lying across the front of the passenger train on another track.

Rail operator DSB said six people died in the accident, which occurred around 7:30 am (0630 GMT) on the Great Belt Bridge connecting the islands of Zealand, where Copenhagen is located, and Funen. There were 131 passengers and three crew on board.

Police said none of the 16 hurt had life-threatening injuries.

Lars Mathiasan has more from Copenhagen.

'Loud crash'

Passenger Heidi Langberg Zumbusch had just boarded the train and taken her seat when the accident happened.

"There was a loud crash and the windows started smashing onto our heads. We flew down onto the floor, and then the train stopped," she told Danish public broadcaster DR.