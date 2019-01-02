WORLD
Philippines death toll climbs to 85 after landslides and floods
Officials say the casualties occurred when rain-triggered landslides collapsed homes in several provinces in central Philippines, adding 20 people still remain unaccounted for.
A destroyed house is seen after a tropical depression descended upon Daet, Camarines Norte, the Philippines, December 30, 2018, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. Robert Balidoy/via Reuters.
January 2, 2019

The death toll from landslides and devastating floods in the central Philippines triggered by a tropical depression climbed to at least 85, officials said on Wednesday, and 20 people were missing as rescuers slowly reached cut-off communities.

The casualties, including young children, occurred when homes collapsed in landslides after days of heavy rain in several provinces in the central Philippines, said Ricardo Jalad, executive director of the national disaster agency.

"If we don't recover the missing or we recover them dead, that is 105 deaths, which we hope not," Jalad said.

'State of calamity'

The tropical depression, which weakened into a low pressure system before leaving the Philippines on Sunday, brought heavy rain that triggered landslides and flooding in the Bicol and eastern Visayas regions.

Officials put three provinces under a "state of calamity" to give them access to emergency funds.

RECOMMENDED

Bicol, with a population of 5.8 million, was the hardest hit, with 68 killed in intense rains and landslides. 

Damage to agriculture in Bicol, which produces rice and corn, was estimated at $6.5 million.

Rescuers, including the police and military, used heavy-lifting equipment to clear roads leading to landslide sites and entered flooded communities using rubber boats.

'Hope floods will subside'

"The sun is already out, with occasional light rains. We hope floods will subside," Ronna Monzon, a member of the operations personnel at the disaster agency in Bicol, told Reuters news agency.

About 20 tropical cyclones hit the Philippines every year, with destroyed crops and infrastructure taking a toll on human lives and weighing down one of the fastest growing economies in Asia.

SOURCE:AP
