Australia's plan to strip a Daesh recruiter of his citizenship stalled on Wednesday after Fiji said he wasn't one of their citizens.

Canberra said it's in contact with Fiji after it said it had stripped Melbourne-born Neil Prakash of his citizenship, thinking he was also a citizen of the small Pacific nation.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said Prakash ceased to be an Australian citizen "by virtue of his actions in fighting for Islamic State [Daesh] from May 2016," and he had been notified of the decision in December.