The Democratic Republic of Congo government said on Tuesday it had cut the country's internet services to avert a "popular uprising" as tensions rise pending the results of fractious presidential elections.

The opposition accused authorities of cutting the internet on Monday to thwart activism, while leading Western powers called on the troubled central African nation's government to quickly restore web access.

The long-delayed vote was barely completed on Sunday when the three main candidates, President Joseph Kabila's hand-picked successor and two opposition leaders each claimed that early counts showed them winning.

Kabila's diplomatic advisor, Barnabe Kikaya Bin Karubi, told AFP news agency the national security council had decided it was "imperative" to shut down the internet to allow the electoral commission to finish counting and compiling votes.

"There are people who have indoctrinated the public with false numbers about this election. This has laid the groundwork for a popular uprising," he said on Tuesday.

Karubi did not say how long internet access would be down in the country which rivals continental western Europe in size.

No text messages, radio

The country's electoral commission said on Tuesday that provisional results will be announced on Sunday.

Final results are expected on January 15 and the next head of state will be sworn in on January 18.

A marathon vote count is underway in a climate of deep suspicion about fraud in a country scarred by political turmoil and haunted by memories of violence.

The DRC has never had a peaceful transition of power since independence from Belgium in 1960, and bloodshed marred elections in 2006 and 2011.

Worries of a new descent into violence deepened two years ago after Kabila, in power since 2001, refused to quit when his two-term limit expired.

Internet operator Global told AFP on Monday that web access had been cut for an indefinite period on government orders.