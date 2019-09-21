TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's latest TF-X fighter jet on display at Teknofest
Teknofest, a six-day festival, features numerous activities such as aviation shows, seminars, workshops, a drone championship, contests and concerts.
Turkey's latest TF-X fighter jet on display at Teknofest
Turkey's TF-X (Turkish Fighter - Experimental) fighter jet will feature two engines, a single pilot, and stealth features such as internal weapons bays. / TRTWorld
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
September 21, 2019

Tensions between Turkey and the US are having a deep impact on Turkey's defence industry. 

Washington has blocked the sale of its F-35 fighter jet to Ankara after Turkey had already invested one billion dollars in the programme. 

The US decision has brought about the urgency for Tukey to speed up the production of its own aircraft.  

Turkey's largest air technology fair, Teknofest, gave deeper insight into Turkey's long-term plans for its airpower including Turkey's new fighter jet, the TF-X, which is expected to reach twice the speed of sound, and further reduce Turkey's reliance on foreign fighting systems, such as the F-35.

Turkey says the aircraft is expected to go into production around 2029.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sAli Mustafa reports from Istanbul. 

Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee in 2010 started the TF-X project for the production of an indigenous fighter plane to replace Turkey’s F-16 fleet, and that would work together with the Stealth F-35.

Istanbul Ataturk Airport is hosting the six-day festival, co-organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation and the Industry and Technology Ministry. 

The festival will feature numerous activities such as aviation shows, seminars, workshops, a drone championship, contests and concerts. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander