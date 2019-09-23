An increasing number of families in Diyarbakir, Turkey’s Kurdish-majority city in the southeast, have been protesting against the PKK since early September, asking the terror group to return their children.

It is not the first time that Kurdish families are demanding their children back with sit-in protests. And this time, it all started with one mother showing up outside the headquarters of the HDP party and accusing it of being the political front of the terror group. The incident triggered a public outcry as more and more families with similar stories arrived and the protest swelled up to 40 families demanding their children to be returned to them.

They say their children were first kidnapped and then brainwashed into joining PKK ranks in the nearby mountains, where they’re denied access to them.

The PKK's three-decade-long terror campaign against Turkey has led to the deaths of tens of thousands of people across the country, including civilians. The group deploys various coercive tactics to recruit young men and women as foot soldiers.

Aytekin Yilmaz, a former PKK member, spent 10 years in jail before becoming a full-time writer. After his release, he devoted his life to telling the stories of the children inside the PKK camps. Yilmaz recently wrote They Were Only Children, a fictional account based on real life events.

TRT World spoke to him about his book and the ongoing sit-in protest in Diyarbakir.

Can you please tell us about yourself?

I was in prison for 10 years in the 90s. I wrote books on the fighting in the mountains, between the PKK and Turkey. I've written three novels, and three documentary books on the issue so far. In my book They Were Only Children, I’m telling the tragic story of children taken to the mountains

What’s your comment on the mothers who are protesting the abduction of their children by the PKK, in the context of your book They Were Only Children?

It was published four months ago. The realities that I’ve been striving to tell the world are now proven true with the protest of those mothers whose kids are either kidnapped or voluntarily went to the mountains. There has been a 35-year silence on this issue. The NGOs and individuals who defend human rights in the leftist circles, have been ignoring this issue and I’ve criticised this stance in my book. In this country, there is a leftist circle creating “freedom fighters” from children. Observably, these leftist circles still ignore the protest of the mothers and create excuses but sooner or later they will face the sad truth.

What is the hardship that child PKK militants are going through?

It’s a humanitarian crime to turn a child into a soldier. In today’s world, many organisations in conflict zones are using children in the front lines and the PKK didn’t hesitate to do it for 35 years. There is no category called ‘child soldier’ in the [PKK] organisation. The soldiers under 18 are being called ‘civan’ (‘young’ in the Kurdish language.) When I was in prison in the 90s, these child soldiers were also being housed with adults in prison. After being further radicalised in prisons, we were hearing some of them have returned to the mountains [where the PKK is based].

All the stories I tell in my book are based on true stories, accounts of real witnesses. According to witnesses these children are catching colds and getting sick in the mountains -- it’s an extremely cold place for children. They also suffer from depression due to the mental and physical hardships of the adult environment of the organisation.

Children are eventually disappointed when they were forced to keep in line with the organisation's discipline, which is designed for adults. In my book, I told the stories of how some of those who regret joining and want to go back were executed.

What kind of other obstacles do these children face?

It’s easy to join an illegal organisation, but hard to leave. It’s even harder for the ones in the mountains. In the fighting zone, the organisation has its own rules. For example, leaving the organisation without notifiying is a primary disciplinary offence and the punishment for these offences is the death penalty.