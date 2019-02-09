WORLD
2 MIN READ
The Olympic spirit is back in Bosnia
Bosnia will be hosting this year's biggest competition for young athletes in Europe - the European Youth Olympic Festival. The events will take place in the mountains where the 1984 Winter Olympics were held.
The Olympic spirit is back in Bosnia
A clock counts down to the upcoming European Youth Olympic Winter Festival, in East Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina February 5, 2019. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
February 9, 2019

The Olympic spirit is back in Sarajevo after rival Bosnian ethnic elites set aside their differences to host the largest sport event in the country since the 1984 Winter Olympics and war of the 1990s.

Achieving that cooperation was not easy. Sarajevo belongs to the Bosniak-Croat Federation and East Sarajevo belongs to the Serb Republic, which are two autonomous regions of Bosnia carved along ethnic lines during the 1992-95 war in which 100,000 died.

The two cities missed out on staging the multi-event games in 2017 due to a lack of support from Bosnia’s multiple governments after winning the race to stage it in 2012.

But two young mayors were keen to promote their cities as winter sports and tourist destinations and threaded their way through the bear traps of daily politics to turn the youth winter festival into reality.

RECOMMENDED

More than 6,000 people from both Bosnian regions are working together for the first time since the war for the five-day event.

More than 1,600 athletes from 46 European countries will be competing over the next week. The events will be on the mountains where the 1984 Winter Olympics were held.

TRT World's Faruk Chalook reports from Sarajevo.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress