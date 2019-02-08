A Canadian man who gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017 was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, with the judge saying he would be eligible for parole after serving 40 years behind bars.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 29, pleaded guilty last year to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder for the attack, one of Canada's rare mass shootings.

Justice Francois Huot said a life sentence with eligibility for parole between 35 and 42 years into the sentence was appropriate and rejected calls by prosecutors to impose the harshest sentence handed down since Canada eliminated the death penalty.

In the end, the judge said Bissonnette will not be eligible for parole until he served 40 years of his sentence.

The January 2017 shooting, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced as a terrorist attack, provoked debate over the treatment of new arrivals at a time when Canadians were being tested by a growing number of migrants crossing from the United States into the province of Quebec.

Huot said Bissonnette’s actions in entering the mosque at the end of prayers and shooting congregants were not a terrorist attack, but motivated by prejudice, particularly toward Muslim immigrants.

