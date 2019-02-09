Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman slammed Chinese authorities’ systematic assimilation policy towards Uighur Turks, saying it is a "great embarrassment" in a written statement on Sunday.

Spokesman Hami Aksoy said, "Systematic assimilation policy of Chinese authorities towards Uighur Turks is a great embarrassment for humanity."

“It is no longer a secret that more than one million Uighur Turks, who are exposed to arbitrary arrests, are subjected to torture and political brainwashing in concentration centers and prisons,” Aksoy said.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah brings more from the Turkish capital Ankara.

“Uighurs, who are not detained in the camps, are also under great pressure. Our Uighur-origin citizens living abroad cannot hear from their relatives living in this region,” he added.

Turkey invites Chinese authorities to respect fundamental human rights of Uighur Turks and shut down concentration camps, Aksoy said.

“We also call on the international community and UN Secretary-General to take effective steps to end the human tragedy in Xinjiang Region,” Aksoy added.

He also mentioned about Saturday’s death of Uighur poet and musician Abdurehim Heyit.

“In such an environment, we’ve learned with great sorrow that dignified poet Abdurehim Heyit, who was sentenced to eight years in prison for his composition, died in the second year of his imprisonment,” he said.

“This tragic incident has further strengthened the Turkish public's reaction to the serious human rights violations in Xinjiang Region.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman voiced Turkey's expectation from Chinese authorities to consider reactions of Turkish people over serious human rights violations.