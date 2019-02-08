The Trump administration has missed a deadline to respond to a legal request from the Congress to make a determination on who was responsible for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

US president Donald Trump is being accused of breaking the law, while the White House says he has the right to maintain his discretion.

On Friday a senior administration official said Trump is expected not to respond to the Senate request.

Juan Pachon, a Menendez spokesman, was unwavering, insisting that the deadline is not up for debate.

"The law is clear," Pachon said in a statement emailed to Anadolu Agency. "The President has no discretion here. He’s either complying with the law or breaking it.”

An administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, however, told Anadolu Agency that Trump "maintains his discretion to decline to act on congressional committee requests when appropriate".

"The State Department updates Congress regularly on the status of actions related to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi," the official added, pointing to actions the administration took to pull the visas of 21 Saudis and sanction another 17 accused of being tied to his murder.

But those actions have been called insufficient by many in Congress who insist the journalist's slaying could not have been carried out without bin Salman's explicit approval.