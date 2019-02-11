BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Australia signs massive sub deal with French firm
Prime Minister Scott Morrison hailed the "very audacious plan" at a ceremony in Canberra as "part of Australia's biggest ever peace-time investment in defence".
Australia signs massive sub deal with French firm
A Barracuda submarine is under construction at the shipyards of Cherbourg, western France, Wednesday, December 14, 2016. / AP
February 11, 2019

Australia formally signed a $35.48 billion (Aus $50 billion) contract with France to build 12 states of the art submarines Monday, a signal of the country's willingness to project power across the Pacific.

The contract for 12 attack-class submarines is with France's Naval Group, a consortium with state backing, and has been years in the making.

The first submarine is expected to be finished in the early 2030s.

Critics say that is too late: the waters to Australia's north and east are the scene of an intense struggle between the United States, China and regional powers, who are all vying for influence.

RECOMMENDED

Beijing has made territorial claims to much of the South China Sea, a marine thoroughfare that is vital to maintain the supply of ores, minerals and crude that fuel the Chinese economy.

Washington fears that China is becoming increasingly assertive over its territorial claims to display its dominance over smaller Asian nations and cement its role as the prime regional power.

Australian military analysts hope the subs will allow the country to maintain a credible deterrent against possible hostile actions.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress