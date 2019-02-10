Other countries should follow Turkey’s lead in calling out China’s mistreatment of Uighur Muslims, said the head of a major human rights group on Sunday.

“This is a big deal: [Turkey is] The first Muslim-majority country to criticize China so directly for its horrendous treatment of Uighur Muslims, and one of the most powerful Muslim-majority countries at that," Kenneth Roth, the head of Human Rights Watch, said on Twitter.

“Now [is the] time for other governments to join Turkey,” he added.

Roth cited a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Saturday urging Chinese authorities to respect the fundamental human rights of Uighur Turks and to close the internment camps.

"It is no longer a secret that more than one million Uighur Turks incurring arbitrary arrests are subjected to torture and political brainwashing in internment camps and prisons," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy.

"Uighurs who are not detained in these camps are under heavy pressure."