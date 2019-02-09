Elizabeth Warren officially joined Sunday a crowded field of Democrats vying to challenge US President Donald Trump in 2020. The candidate list is already shaping up to be one of the largest and most diverse ever.

And it is likely to grow before the US primary season gets underway a year from now.

Here are the first Democratic entrants in the presidential race, 21 months before the election.

Elizabeth Warren

At 69, the US Senate's consumer protection champion from Massachusetts became the first high-profile Democrat to enter the race when she announced a presidential exploratory committee on December 31. She officially kicked off her White House run on Saturday. Warren is on the party's left flank, and built her reputation by holding Wall Street accountable for its missteps. She is considered to have one of the best campaign organisations of any Democrat.

Trump has already taken aim at Warren, mocking her proclamation of her Native American heritage.

Cory Booker

The 49-year-old US senator from New Jersey announced his candidacy February 1, evoking the civil rights movement as he promised to work to bring together a divided America. Often compared to former president Barack Obama, Booker began his career as a community activist and rose to prominence as mayor of Newark, New Jersey. He was elected to the US Senate in 2013, the first African-American senator ever from that state.

A talented orator with a flair for the dramatic, he drew attention for his performance during confirmation hearings of Trump Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kirsten Gillibrand

This New York senator made a name fighting the battle to end sexual assault, especially in the military, before the #MeToo movement gained national prominence.

The 52-year-old, a fierce Trump critic, is making gender and women's issues a hallmark of her campaign.

Kamala Harris

The barrier-breaking senator from California who aspires to be the nation's first black female president announced her candidacy on a day honouring slain civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr.

The daughter of an Indian immigrant medical researcher mother and a Jamaican economist father, Harris, 54, began her career as a district attorney in San Francisco before serving as California's attorney general.

Julian Castro