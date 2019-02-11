Thailand will free by the end of Monday a refugee Bahraini footballer with residency status in Australia who was arrested more than two months ago, a prosecutor in the case said, after Bahrain abandoned its bid to seek his extradition.

Hakeem Al Araibi, 25, who fled Bahrain in 2014 and received refugee status in Australia, was arrested in November at a Bangkok airport while on a honeymoon trip following an Interpol notice issued at Bahrain's request.

However, the Middle East nation has withdrawn the request, leading a Thai court to approve a motion by prosecutors to drop the case against the footballer, said Chatchom Akapin, an official in the Thai Attorney-General's office.

"The court will now issue an order to release Mr Hakeem from jail today," said Chatchom, the director-general of the office's international affairs department.

"There are no grounds to hold him anymore. It is his right to decide where he will go next. He is a free man."

It was not immediately clear when Bahrain withdrew its extradition request. Bahrain authorities did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters seeking comment.

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had no comment on the case.