The European External Action Service (EEAS) has warned EU diplomats and military officials to avoid certain restaurants and cafes in the European Quarter of Brussels.

More than 250 Chinese and 200 Russian spies are believed to operate in Brussels, mostly working in consulates and the cultural embassies of their respective countries.

According to the German newspaper Die Welt, it is an open secret that the attaches who accompany diplomats from non-EU countries at embassy receptions are often undercover agents. In addition to Russian and Chinese agents, American and Moroccan agents are also said to be active in Brussels.

Brussels: A hub for spies?

Brussels hosts several EU institutions, the NATO headquarters and dozens of embassies, Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) and international company representatives.

The EU branch of the Berlin-based NGO Transparency International estimates that the number of lobbyists in Brussels is more than 25,000, with an additional 10,000 to 15,000 EU lobbyists affecting EU decisions without being based in Brussels.

Brussels has been at the centre of various espionage claims. Former Guardianreporter Richard Norton-Taylor wrote that the British secret services were spying on their European counterparts to have more advantageous negotiations on EU affairs.

It was a fear also felt more recently by EU representatives, who were suspicious of espionage after the UK Brexit delegation obtained a ‘sensitive document’ within hours of an internal EU negotiators delegation meeting.