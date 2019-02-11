Myanmar security forces have shelled villages and blocked civilians from accessing food and humanitarian assistance in western Rakhine state since early 2019, a rights groups said on Monday.

"Security forces have also used vague and repressive laws to detain civilians in the area," according to the Amnesty International report based on fresh evidence of ongoing military operations.

"These latest operations are yet another reminder that the Myanmar military operates without any regard for human rights," Tirana Hassan, director of Crisis Response at Amnesty International said.

"Shelling inhabited villages and withholding food supplies are unjustifiable under any circumstances," Hassan added.

Amnesty said it has "received reports that army divisions involved in atrocities against the Rohingya in August and September 2017 have been deployed to Rakhine state again in recent weeks."

According to the report, these violations came after a UN fact-finding mission called for the criminal investigation and prosecution of senior Myanmar officials for crimes under international law against the Rohingya population in Rakhine, and against ethnic minorities in Kachin and northern Shan states.

The report said that "an ethnic Rakhine armed group known as the Arakan Army carried out coordinated attacks on four police posts in northern Rakhine state, reportedly killing 13 police officers on January 4, 2019" and "Myanmar's civilian government instructed the military to launch an operation to 'crush' the Arakan Army, which the government spokesperson referred to as a 'terrorist organisation'".

The Arakan Army is an armed Buddhist group that wants more autonomy for the Buddhist Rakhine ethnic minority.

It has fought the military as part of an alliance of armed groups in northern Myanmar, as it has moved its attention to Chin and Rakhine states in recent years, according to Amnesty.

The Myanmar army "has since moved considerable assets and troops into the region."

The report said that "more than 5,200 men, women and children had been displaced by the ongoing fighting by 28 January, according to the UN."

"They are overwhelmingly from predominantly Buddhist ethnic minorities, including the Mro, Khami, Daingnet and Rakhine."

Amnesty said it has found that "they fled their villages after the security forces shelled nearby or placed restrictions on food."