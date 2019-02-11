NEW DELHI — Tucked away from the usual bustle of India's capital city New Delhi, local artisans in the Sarai Kale Khan neighbourhood have collected heaps of rubbish and scrap metal and built replicas of the seven wonders of the world.

On a two-hectare piece of land, which used to be a dump site, is now a centre of great craftsmanship, with a Taj Mahal model here and an Eiffel Tower there.

The project is a part of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) waste-to-art initiative, in which artists have used everything from bicycle rims to pipes, iron rebars to spare car parts to build the imitation historic monuments.

“Take the example of Taj Mahal, 1,600 cycle rims were cut into pieces to make its minars. The domes were made entirely from pipes,” said Nitin Mehta, owner of the art gallery YaWeDo Art Private Limited and the person responsible for executing the project, along with a team of 10 artists from across the country.

“We didn’t have much choice from which to choose the material. We were taken to the scrapyards and shown scrap. We didn’t buy anything new but made the monuments from what was available.”

Initially, according to Mehta, the team faced a lot of difficulties but once they started the project everything went smoothly.

“We didn’t know that this place was a landfill site, we thought it was a garden. When the foundation work started we realised that there was water everywhere, leakages from pipes that we had to fix first.”

A team of 60 people – artisans, welders, helpers, grinders and painters - worked together to complete the project within six months.

The artists have also built the Statue of Liberty, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Christ the Redeemer's statue in Brazil, the Great Pyramid of Giza, and Rome's famous Colosseum – all made from discarded material.

From the 150 tonnes of collected material, only 90 to 100 tonnes went into the making of the monuments.

Before being brought to the park and used, the iron was first sandblasted to clean it.

Then the material was carefully cut and coated with primer before it was used in the structures.

The height of the replicas is between 25 and 30 feet, except for the Eiffel Tower, which soars 70-feet into the air.