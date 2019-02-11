A Turkish military helicopter crashed in a residential neighbourhood of Istanbul on Monday, killing four soldiers, officials said.

"Unfortunately, four of our soldiers became martyrs," Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya told reporters at Cekmekoy district, site of the crash.

Yerlikaya said no other military personnel or civilian was injured after the helicopter ploughed to the ground on the Asian side of Turkey's financial capital, adding the cause of the crash was not yet known.

The incident occurred at around 6:51 pm (local time), he said.