Turkey’s tourism industry had a robust year in 2018, according to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The income from foreign visitors was around $24.03 billion, compared to $20.22 billion in 2017.

In 2016, tourism income from foreign visitors was just $15.99 billion, compared to a high of $25.44 billion in 2015.

Figures showed that Turkey’s income from foreign visitors decreased from 2015 to 2016, but it began to grow again in 2017.

Data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Turkish Statistical Institute suggests that there was a steady increase in the number of foreign visitors between 2016 and 2018.