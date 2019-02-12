The top Pentagon official arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday to consult with American military commanders and Iraqi government leaders on the future US troop presence in Iraq.

Pat Shanahan, the acting secretary defence, said before his unannounced trip that he wanted to hear first-hand about the state of Iraq's fight against remnants of the Daesh group.

"We are in Iraq at the invitation of the government and our interests are to build Iraqi security capability," Shanahan told reporters travelling with him on his first trip to Iraq.

President Donald Trump said this month that a US presence was needed in Iraq to observe Iran, which would overstep the US-led coalition's stated mission in Iraq and Syria of defeating Daesh.

"I want to hear first-hand from them about concerns, the political dynamics that they are facing and then based on that we will obviously factor that into our planning."

Shanahan declined to say whether he would propose that additional US special operations troops be brought to Iraq to, in effect, compensate for a pullout from Syria to begin within weeks.

The US has about 5,200 troops in Iraq to train and advise its security forces, 16 years after the US invaded to topple Saddam Hussein.

Shanahan is also to meet with Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Foreign influence

Iraqis were not happy with Trump's statement about using Iraqi positions to monitor Iran. That is not the stated US mission in Iraq, and Iraqi officials have said Trump's proposal would violate the Iraqi constitution.