Freshman Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar "unequivocally" apologised on Monday for tweets about the influence in Congress of an American organisation that supports Israel, which drew bipartisan criticism and a rebuke from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Minnesota Democrat said she had no intention offending anyone, including Jewish Americans, by suggesting that members of Congress are paid by Israel's powerful allies to support the Jewish state.

"We have to always be willing to step back and think through criticism, just as I expect people to hear me when others attack me about my identity," Omar tweeted. "This is why I unequivocally apologise."

In a pair of tweets over the weekend, Omar criticised the American Israel Public Affairs Committee or AIPAC.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday insisted Omar immediately apologise.

Reactions

Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women in the US Congress, drew stern rebukes from Republicans and fellow Democrats on Monday after suggesting US support for Israel is fuelled by money from the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

The Minnesota freshman has faced criticism for weeks over her positions on the Jewish state, but it boiled over late Sunday after she reacted to a Republican critic in a tweet.

"It's all about the Benjamins baby," Omar replied, referring to American $100 bills featuring the likeness of Benjamin Franklin.

When a user asked who Omar believes is paying US politicians to support Israel, the former Somali refugee tweeted a one-word response: "AIPAC!"

AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has formidable financial clout, and it prides itself on its influence in US politics.

"Involvement in the political process is a tangible way of showing friends of Israel that you care about who serves in Congress," the group says on its website.

'Anti-Semitic tropes'