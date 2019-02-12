At least 641 suspects have been arrested in a nationwide operation on Tuesday against Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in a probe related to a leaked 2010 police exam paper, judicial sources told Anadolu news agency.

They said Turkish security forces arrested 641 FETO suspects out of a total of 1,112 sought in Tuesday's counter-terrorism operation.

Turkish police are looking for the remaining suspects.

Suspects tried to infiltrate police