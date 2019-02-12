WORLD
Record number of deaths by overdose in NYC as US faces opioid crisis
The opioid epidemic is the deadliest drug overdose crisis in US history, killing more people than gun violence or car accidents.
Prescription painkiller Hydrocodine Bitartrate and Acetaminopohen, 7.5mg/325mg pills, made by Mallinckrodt sit on a counter at a local pharmacy, in Provo, Utah, US, April 25, 2017. / Reuters
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
February 12, 2019

Every day, nearly 130 people in the US die from opioid overdoses, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

This year, New York reportedly has the highest number of overdose deaths, since the state began tracking them in 2000. 

The high death rate prompted US President Donald Trump to declare a national public-health emergency and while Trump has allocated $3 billion dollars a year to fighting the opioid crisis, little has been done to change government policies. 

TRT World'sAlexi Noelle visited a drug treatment and recovery centre to speak with recovering addicts about America's health crisis.  

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
