The Taliban on Tuesday sought the release of one of its captive leaders in Afghanistan and named him as a member of the negotiation team for the second round of talks with the US, a demand that comes as US and Russian envoys plan to discuss Afghanistan in the Turkish capital Ankara later this month.

Taliban is pushing for the release of Anas Haqqani, a top leader of its offshoot Haqqani Network, who has been charged with some of the deadliest attacks in Kabul.

Mullah Baradar, who is leading the Taliban's political office in Qatar, named a total of 14 men led by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai to hold talks with US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad later this month in Doha.

"Mr Anas Haqqani has been appointed to the negotiation committee, but he has not been released [by the Afghan government] so far," Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, said in a tweet.

Afghan officials had claimed they captured Haqqani from southeastern Afghanistan in 2014.

But Taliban says Haqqani was captured by the US forces in Bahrain from where he was sent back to Qatar and then handed over to Kabul.

Intra-Afghan dialogue

The US envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, is on a tour to coordinate efforts for peace in Afghanistan with partners in Europe, the Middle East and South Asia.

In a series of tweets following a meeting in Brussels with EU and NATO partners, Khalilzad said "jumpstarting" the intra-Afghan dialogue is an immediate priority.

"Our shared purpose is to reach a peace agreement (not a withdrawal agreement) that is worthy of the sacrifices made over decades of war," he said.

The Taliban's demand comes a day after President Ashraf Ghani hinted at a ceasefire and release of prisoners in hopes of entering direct talks with the Taliban.

Ghani implemented two ceasefires last year, but only one was briefly reciprocated by the Taliban.