Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, chooses her words carefully. There’s no other way for her.

The IMF bails out countries that are deep in debt, it coordinates with central banks to ensure the international financial system runs smoothly, and keeps a watch over the economic outlook of 189 member countries.

On Sunday, Lagarde warned governments to be prepared for a possible “storm” that might undermine the world’s economic output.

“When there are too many clouds, it takes one lightning (strike) to start the storm,” she said at a summit in Dubai.

This doesn’t bode well for companies, which might face difficulties in finding buyers for their products and services. It could have an impact on wages, and in a worst-case scenario, lead to job losses.

Lagarde said the four reasons driving the IMF’s negative outlook include the US-China trade war, rising interest rates, uncertainty around Brexit, and a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

When titans clash

Last month, the IMF revised down its projection for global economic growth for 2019 to 3.5 percent from the 3.7 percent it estimated only three months earlier.

The United States and China are embroiled in a trade war and both countries have imposed tariffs on imports of each other’s goods.

China is the world’s biggest market for several important products such as cars and integrated circuits. It’s also a major exporter of consumer electronics such as telephones and computers.

Tariffs could hinder the flow of goods and disrupt complex supply chains where components from multiple countries are assembled in China.

While until last year the effects of the trade war were only being felt by specific industries hit directly by tariffs, the impact has now spilt over into financial markets in advanced economies, the IMF says.

Chinese and American officials are negotiating to find a way to settle the dispute and have until March 1, the deadline when Washington is set to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The two sides are up against a difficult challenge as the US wants China to stop the practice of forcing foreign companies to share their technology and subsidising Chinese firms. But these structural reforms could require years to implement.