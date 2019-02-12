A sensitive trial against a dozen Catalan separatist politicians and activists got underway on Tuesday in Spain's Supreme Court amid protests by pro-independence supporters and a highly volatile political environment.

The defendants are being tried on rebellion and other charges stemming from their roles in pushing ahead with a unilateral independence declaration in October 2017. The declaration was based on the results of a divisive secession referendum that ignored a constitutional ban.

The trial, arguably Spain's most important in four decades of democracy, began as the future of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's minority government hinges on last-minute negotiations with Catalan pro-independence parties to back his 2019 budget.

Sanchez could be forced to call an early election if the Catalan separatists, whose support brought the Socialists to power last year, don't change their current position of voting against the prime minister's spending plan on Wednesday.

The separatists want Sanchez to agree to talks on self-determination for their region, but the government argues that the country's constitution doesn't allow it.

Opening the parliamentary debate on Tuesday, Spanish Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero told Catalan lawmakers that the government would "not give in to any blackmail by anybody."

"Under no circumstance will we admit that the right to self-determination in Catalonia appears in any talking points," she said.

Journalist Jaime Velazquez explains what the atmosphere is like in Madrid.

A divided region

Tensions between regional and central authorities peaked with the 2017 breakaway attempt but the conflict has been festering ever since. The 7.5 million residents of Catalonia remain divided by the secession question.

On Tuesday, pro-independence protesters briefly blocked highways in the northeastern region and roads in its capital, Barcelona.

In Madrid, right-wing protesters carrying national flags shouted as lawyers and three defendants who were free on bail entered the 18th-century convent that houses Spain's Supreme Court.

Former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras, the regional parliament's former speaker Carme Forcadell and the other 10 defendants weren't expected to testify on Tuesday, but they sat on four benches in the middle of the courtroom.

Holding papers in their hands and smiling at each other at times, the defendants sat facing a seven-judge panel headed by Supreme Court magistrate Manuel Marchena, who moderates the proceedings.